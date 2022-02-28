Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $6,935.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.91 or 0.06871998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,057.24 or 0.99900066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,083,168 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

