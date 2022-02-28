Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.24.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $266.99 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

