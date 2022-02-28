-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $662.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

