Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $112.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

