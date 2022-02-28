Comerica Bank Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.24% of UniFirst worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,831,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

UNF stock opened at $180.73 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

