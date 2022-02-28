Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $362.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $229.14 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

