EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes $16.81 Million Position in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,000. Tango Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,061,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,850,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

