Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.