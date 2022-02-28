EcoR1 Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNTE shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

