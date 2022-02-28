Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:VORB opened at $6.92 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,126,000.

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

