Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Virgin Orbit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VORB opened at $6.92 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,126,000.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.