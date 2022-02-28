KeyFi 1-Day Volume Hits $4,048.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $879,592.06 and $4,048.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.91 or 0.06871998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,057.24 or 0.99900066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

