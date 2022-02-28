Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.96 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

