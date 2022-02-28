Comerica Bank Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

