CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $267.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

