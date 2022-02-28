Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Model N worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Model N by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Model N by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Model N by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Model N by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $905.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

