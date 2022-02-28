Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $10.76 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

