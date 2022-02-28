Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $14.30 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 289,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.45% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

