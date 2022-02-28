$0.87 EPS Expected for Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Astrazeneca posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.69 on Friday. Astrazeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

