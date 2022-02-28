Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

BYND stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

