Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.61. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

