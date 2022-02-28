Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. Itron has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.