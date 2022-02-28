Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $226,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $161.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.21 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

