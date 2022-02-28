Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $215.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $411.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

