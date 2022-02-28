Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 675 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 76.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,022,000 after buying an additional 5,046,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.