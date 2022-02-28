Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 114 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 70,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.55 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.