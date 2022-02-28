Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Chevron stock opened at $140.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

