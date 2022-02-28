Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $138.46 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,461,000. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.47% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSS stock opened at $324.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

