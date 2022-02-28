Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $471.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $329.85 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.