The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN opened at $19.17 on Monday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

