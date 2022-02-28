Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 138,000 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $189.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.