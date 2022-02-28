Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,077,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,548,000 after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

