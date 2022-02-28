National Pension Service Sells 2,958 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Incyte worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Incyte by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

