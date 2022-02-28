Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

