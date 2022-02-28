National Pension Service Sells 4,785 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Discovery worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.