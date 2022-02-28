Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

