Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 247,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

SCI opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

