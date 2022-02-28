Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $66.21 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

