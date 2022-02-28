American International Group Inc. Sells 6,211 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Stifel Financial worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.