American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Olin worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

