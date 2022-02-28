DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,449,000 after acquiring an additional 257,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $197,520,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $128,433,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,518 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.