American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Concentrix worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth $6,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at $10,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $198.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $111.11 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.