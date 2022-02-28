Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after buying an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD opened at $229.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

