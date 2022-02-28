Auxier Asset Management Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Auxier Asset Management increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 18.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in British American Tobacco by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

