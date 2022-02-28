Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 14,994 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 191.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS opened at $87.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.