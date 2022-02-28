Auxier Asset Management Sells 850 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.41 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.