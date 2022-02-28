Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

