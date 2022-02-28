VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $270.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.62. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

