CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 112,467 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

