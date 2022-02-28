Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

