CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $191.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

